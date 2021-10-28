  • Keep up with the latest developments in the industry
Solar

Tata Power bags 320-MW solar park deal from NTPC

Solar plant in India. Source: NTPC. License: All rights reserved.

January 25 (Renewables Now) - A unit of Indian electric utility Tata Power Co Ltd (BOM:500400) has secured an order to build a 320-MW solar park in India for domestic power producer NTPC Ltd (BOM:532555).

Tata Power Solar said on Friday it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for the project, which will be released at an unspecified location and is due to be completed in May 2022. The contract is worth INR 12 billion (USD 163.8m/EUR 134.4m).

Within the project, Tata Power Solar will be tasked with the land acquisition and all engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning activities for the power complex. Additionally, it will provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services for the PV plant and the power evacuation system and telemetry under a three-year agreement.

Including the latest award, Tata Power Solar has an order pipeline totalling close to 4 GWp, with a value of INR 120 billion. Originally formed as a joint venture between Tata Power and British Petroleum Solar, the company has installed over 5.4 GW of utility-scale solar capacity, as well as over 465 MW of rooftop and distributed generation plants.

(INR 10 = USD 0.136/EUR 0.112)

Published Jan 25, 2021 8:53 CEST
Author Veselina Petrova
Veselina Petrova

Veselina Petrova is one of Renewables Now's most experienced green energy writers. For several years she has been keeping track of game-changing events both large and small projects and across the globe.

\