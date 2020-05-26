  • Keep up with the latest developments in the industry
Solar

NextEnergy Capital bags funds for 115 MW of zero-subsidy UK solar parks

Solar panels in London. Author: Tom Page. License: Creative Commons, Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic.

May 26 (Renewables Now) - Banco Santander SA (BME:SAN) will provide GBP 100 million (USD 122.6m/EUR 112m) in debt financing to NextEnergy Capital Ltd (NEC) so it could build two subsidy-free UK solar farms totalling 115 MW.

Santander is providing a non-recourse debt financing structure to support the construction of the 75-MW Llanwern solar plant in South Wales and the 40-MW Strensham facility in Worcestershire. NEC noted that the Llanwern project represents the largest solar farm in the UK to date.

The combined construction value of the two projects is estimated at over GBP 60 million. They are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

None of the two facilities will rely on subsidies and instead will be contracted with power purchase agreements (PPAs), NEC said.

The investment and operating asset manager intends to move the two assets to a new subsidy-free private fund called NextPower UK ESG.

(GBP 1.0 = USD 1.226/EUR 1.120)

Published May 26, 2020 10:53 CEST
Author Ivan Shumkov
