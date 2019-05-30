Accolade Wines gets 2.5-MW turbine to power UK distribution hub

Greencoat UK Wind raises GBP 375m grossMay 30, 2019 10:41 CEST
May 28 (Renewables Now) - UK renewable energy company Cleanearth Energy Ltd has installed a 2.5-MW wind turbine to power the Avonmouth distribution centre of Australian wine company Accolade Wines.
The Vensys turbine will be producing 7.2 million kWh annually, avoiding 2,540 tonnes of carbon emissions.
In a press release last week, Cleanearth said this turbine sets a precedent in the UK, as it has been installed on property not owned by the company seeking to reduce both its emissions and electricity bills. Accolade Wines was very determined to get the wind turbine and managed to convince its landlord that developing a carbon-free industry would be possible if everybody involved took some responsibility, Cleanearth said.
Charlie Seaton, a Director of Roebuck Asset Management, which manage Accolade Park on behalf of its owners, believes that installing on-site renewables for tenants would add value to the assets of property owners. “As more businesses require carbon-free energy as part of their sustainability obligation, landlords will gain competitive advantage if it’s available at the point of consumption,” he added.
