  • Keep up with the latest developments in the industry
  • Enjoy full access to 70,000+ stories over the past 9 years
  • Choose from 1, 3 or 12-month subscription plans

Subscribe today and receive an extra account for free.

Subscribe
  •  
  •  
  •  
Wind

Accolade Wines gets 2.5-MW turbine to power UK distribution hub

The turbine. Source: cleanearthenergy.com.

May 28 (Renewables Now) - UK renewable energy company Cleanearth Energy Ltd has installed a 2.5-MW wind turbine to power the Avonmouth distribution centre of Australian wine company Accolade Wines.

The Vensys turbine will be producing 7.2 million kWh annually, avoiding 2,540 tonnes of carbon emissions.

In a press release last week, Cleanearth said this turbine sets a precedent in the UK, as it has been installed on property not owned by the company seeking to reduce both its emissions and electricity bills. Accolade Wines was very determined to get the wind turbine and managed to convince its landlord that developing a carbon-free industry would be possible if everybody involved took some responsibility, Cleanearth said.

Charlie Seaton, a Director of Roebuck Asset Management, which manage Accolade Park on behalf of its owners, believes that installing on-site renewables for tenants would add value to the assets of property owners. “As more businesses require carbon-free energy as part of their sustainability obligation, landlords will gain competitive advantage if it’s available at the point of consumption,” he added.

More stories to explore
Greencoat UK Wind raises GBP 375m gross

Greencoat UK Wind raises GBP 375m gross

May 30, 2019 10:41 CEST
Most new onshore wind, solar PV power to be cheaper than coal in 2020

Most new onshore wind, solar PV power to be cheaper than coal in 2020

May 29, 2019 16:18 CEST
BayWa buys Forsa Energy's 350-MW UK onshore wind platform

BayWa buys Forsa Energy's 350-MW UK onshore wind platform

May 29, 2019 11:15 CEST
Pavegen gets Indian investment, starts GBP-5m crowdfunding round

Pavegen gets Indian investment, starts GBP-5m crowdfunding round

May 28, 2019 14:27 CEST
Gresham House storage fund raises GBP 50m for new acquisitions

Gresham House storage fund raises GBP 50m for new acquisitions

May 28, 2019 10:10 CEST
Drax, Equinor, National Grid to build UK’s 1st zero-carbon cluster

Drax, Equinor, National Grid to build UK’s 1st zero-carbon cluster

May 28, 2019 9:33 CEST
Published May 28, 2019 9:17 CEST
Author Tsvetomira Tsanova
Share this story
Tags

Topics

Business Capacity

Country

UK

Industry

Beverages Electricity Generation Energy/Utilities Food/Drinks/Tobacco Renewable Energy Spirits & Wine Wind Power Onshore Wind
 
About the author
Browse all articles from Tsvetomira Tsanova
Tsvetomira Tsanova

Tsvet has been following the development of the global renewable energy industry for almost nine years. She's got a soft spot for emerging markets.

More articles by the author
5 / 5 free articles left this month
Get 5 more for free Sign up for Basic subscription
Get full access Sign up for Premium subscription